Parents Share the Worst Parenting Advice They've Received & It's Lucky Some of Us Survived

The second people find out you are pregnant, they have something to say. Sometimes, strangers just want to get their two cents in, like this person.

"During pregnancy I was told not to lift my arms above my head (by a stranger at Target). She said baby would get tangled in the umbilical cord," the woman wrote. "Same woman was also horrified I was wearing flip flops. Not only is it a tripping hazard (fair), but 'your feet are so fat you'll break the shoes and step on a rusty nail – hopefully you've had a tetanus shot.'"

Or maybe your mom has something crazy to say.

"I was obsessed with cold drinks when I was pregnant and my mom told me my baby would get cold if I drink cold drinks LOL," another comment reads.

Don't forget granny.

"Technically not advice I was given but this was what they told my grandmother when she was pregnant 'start smoking. It will help with the morning sickness,'" someone else commented.