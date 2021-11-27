Fired Up For STEAM

Parents know that for kids of all ages playtime is also an opportunity to learn, and one of the best ways to engage kids is through STEAM centered toys. In fact, STEAM education creates critical thinkers, increases science literacy and enables the next generation of innovators! But what exactly is a STEAM-based activity? And what if you don't quite get it yourself? This all-inclusive guide seeks to celebrate an emphasize the importance of the arts an creativity alongside tech, science, math and engineering Get ready to have some smart fun!