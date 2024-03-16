16 Ways Prince George Has Prepared To Be King

It may still be a long ways off, but 10-year-old Prince George is already prepping to one day be king . Right now, his grandfather King Charles III is still on the throne, and after his death the crown will pass to George's father, Prince William. But after that, it will be George's turn. Being king is a big role to take on, which is why his parents, grandparents, and even great-grandparents have been prepping George since he was a young boy to one day reign over the UK.

George was familiar with the idea of monarchy from his early days, thanks in part to his favorite movie being The Lion King, Entertainment Tonight reported in 2017. But his days of being a young, carefree Simba won't last forever. Eventually he'll have to take on the major role that he was born into. Fortunately, by then he'll be totally ready to go. Look at how much he's prepped already!

