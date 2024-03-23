Cameron Diaz & Husband Benji Madden Low-Key Welcomed Their Second Child
Celebrity pregnancies and children are endlessly fascinating for fans. From bump rumors to baby photos to parenting anecdotes that make stars seem "just like us," the general public eats up kid-related updates. That is probably why more and more folks in the spotlight have opted to keep baby news low-key in recent years.
A rising trend for celebrities seems to be waiting to announce a pregnancy until after the baby is born and/or refusing to show photos of their kids' faces on social media. And one famous couple did the former. Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden recently welcomed their second baby without letting fans know there was another little one on the way.
Cameron and Benji shared that they welcomed baby No. 2.
On March 22, Cameron and Benji took to Instagram to reveal that they welcomed a baby boy. "We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden❤️🙏," the proud parents wrote. He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here!"
However, they didn't share a photo of their new addition.
Instead of sharing a photo of their newborn son, Cameron and Benji posted a photo on a piece of art that read, "A little bird whispered to me." They explained in the caption, "For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures- but he’s a really cute ☺️ We are feeling so blessed and grateful 🍀 Sending much love from our fam to yours 🙏❤️Best wishes and Good Afternoon!! 🤘⚡️"
Fellow celebrities responded in the comments.
In the comments section, Benji's twin brother, Joel Madden, posted a string of red heart emojis. Katy Perry wrote, "another earth angel ♥️," while Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz added some sparkle emojis in response to the baby news. Meanwhile, Lionel Richie commented a brown heart.
The couple also has a daughter named Raddix.
Cameron and Benji's newborn son was welcomed by his big sister, Raddix, 4. The couple's first child was born in 2020 — and in 2020, her birth announcement happened in a similar fashion.
"Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden," Cameron wrote via Instagram. "She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."
Her message continued: "While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really, really cute!! Some would even say RAD:) From our family to all of yours, we're sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade..."
Outlets have reported that Cameron and Benji wanted more children for a while now.
In July 2022, an anonymous source told Us Weekly that the couple had been exploring ways to add to their family. "Cameron and Benji have discussed having another child and have even been looking into surrogate options for a while now,” the insider reportedly told the outlet. "Benji always wanted a big family, and Cameron didn’t need to be persuaded after the arrival of their daughter."
Congrats to Cameron and Benji on the arrival of baby No. 2!