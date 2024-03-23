Cameron Diaz & Husband Benji Madden Low-Key Welcomed Their Second Child

Cameron and Benji's newborn son was welcomed by his big sister, Raddix, 4. The couple's first child was born in 2020 — and in 2020, her birth announcement happened in a similar fashion.

"Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden," Cameron wrote via Instagram. "She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family."

Her message continued: "While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really, really cute!! Some would even say RAD:) From our family to all of yours, we're sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade..."

