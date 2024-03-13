Emma Stone & Robert Downey Jr. Accused of Racism Against Asians at the Oscars
Emma Stone and Robert Downey Jr. have a lot to celebrate after the 2024 Oscars. While Emma took home the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Poor Things, Robert won his first Oscar ever: Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer. But after seeing their interactions with the presenters during the ceremony, people are calling out both Emma and Robert for "discriminating," with some even going so far as to say their behavior was racist.
Fans are analyzing what happened when Emma and Robert each took the stage.
When Emma headed up there for her win, some people are claiming that she snubbed Michelle Yeoh, who was one of the people who presented the award to her and the winner of Best Actress the year before.
She didn't stop to hug Michelle, instead going straight for Jennifer Lawrence — something that has been upsetting for some who are making their opinions known on social media.
More than one person has accused Emma of racism.
"First this d---ed woman wins over Lily Gladstone and then continues to refuse the award from Michelle Yeoh and only accepts it from the white woman," one Oscars viewer wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
"It has to be a white woman awarding the #Oscar to another white woman. Emma Stone drags the trophy so that she can get it from Jennifer. Very odd #racist scene," another person added.
Robert Downey Jr is being accused of making a similar move.
In his case, people believe he snubbed Ke Huy Quan.
"robert downey jr. could’ve took one second or even acknowledge Ke Huy Quan while on stage, who [was] presenting an award to him personally. ... this s--- was so disrespectful," one person wrote.
Michelle is already trying to clear up the drama.
Posting a photo of her and Emma hugging at the Oscars, Michelle explained what happened in that moment.
"Congratulations Emma!! I confused you, but I wanted to share that glorious moment of handing over Oscar to you together with your best friend Jennifer!! She reminded me of my Bae Jamie Lee Curtis. Always there for each other!!" she wrote.
Looks like Michelle just wanted Emma and Jennifer to share that special moment, but the idea behind her gesture simply didn't translate to TV.
All seems to be well for Ke Huy Quan, too.
He shared a series of photos from his night at the Oscars as well, including a photo with Robert Downey Jr.
"I’m so glad @theacademy brought back past winners to honor this year’s nominees," he wrote. "I was so proud and honored to stand amongst these men in presenting the best supporting actor category. Congratulations to all the winners of the night."