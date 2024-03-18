Officials Are Reportedly Blocking Todd Chrisley From Contacting Julie as Appeal Approaches
More than a year after Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to federal prison to begin serving out their sentences in their tax case, daughter Savannah Chrisley is bringing another one of their challenges to light. According to her, Todd and Julie are now being blocked from communicating with each other by officials after Todd spoke out about the conditions he has been living under inside the prison.
Savannah said her parents are unable to have 'steady communication.'
While talking to E! News, Savannah said that even though both Todd and Julie are allowed to communicate with others via email, she claims that officials at Todd's facility are "blocking a lot of his emails correspondence to my mom."
She believes that their communication struggles are due to 'retaliation.'
Savannah went on to say that there is "a lot of retaliation going on against my father for how outspoken we've been about conditions" at Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida, where Todd will be serving his time until October 2032.
"It just makes it really difficult," she said.
The family has been outspoken about the difficult conditions Todd and Julie are facing behind bars.
For months, Savannah and Chase have spoken extensively about the conditions that both of their parents have been living in. In an episode of Chase's podcast that aired in July, he said neither of them had air conditioning inside of their prisons, which are both in Florida, and that the cells they sleep in are infested with mold, snakes, and other hazards.
In December, Todd spoke out in his first interview from prison.
Todd appeared on News Nation via phone to talk about what his experience has been like at the facility so far, claiming that the food served is expired and "disgustingly filthy," and that he and the other inmates are fed so few calories that he believes the prison is "literally starving these men to death."
That's not the only reason he's concerned for his safety.
"There was a photograph taken of me while I was sleeping and sent to my daughter, asking for $2,600 a month for my protection," Todd said.
The prison has issued a statement on Todd's claims.
In a statement issued to E! News, a rep for the Federal Bureau of Prisons said they "do not comment on the conditions of confinement for any individual in our custody, nor do we comment on anecdotical allegations," adding that they "take seriously our duty to protect the individuals entrusted in our custody, as well as maintaining the safety of our employees and the community. Humane treatment of the men and women in our custody is a top priority."