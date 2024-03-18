Officials Are Reportedly Blocking Todd Chrisley From Contacting Julie as Appeal Approaches

Todd appeared on News Nation via phone to talk about what his experience has been like at the facility so far, claiming that the food served is expired and "disgustingly filthy," and that he and the other inmates are fed so few calories that he believes the prison is "literally starving these men to death."

That's not the only reason he's concerned for his safety.

"There was a photograph taken of me while I was sleeping and sent to my daughter, asking for $2,600 a month for my protection," Todd said.

