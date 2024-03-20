Uber Driver Attacked by Family After Accidentally Running Over, Killing Toddler

According to a release from the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Khan arrived at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Waverly Drive in Houston around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon with two adult passengers and two juveniles, ages 6 and almost 2. He apparently stopped his 2018 Volkswagen Atlas to let the passengers leave the vehicle. At the time, the unidentified toddler crossed in front of his SUV out of view.

"At this time Mr. Khan began to slowly drive forward and struck the juvenile with the vehicles front left," the release reads. "Mr. Khan stopped the vehicle, but the juvenile was stuck under the left rear tire. This is when both of the adult females and several other adult males began trying to remove the juvenile from being stuck."