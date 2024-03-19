Pregnancy is a time that can be filled with highs and lows, thanks to hormones and other bodily changes. At the halfway point, it is common for expecting moms and dads to learn the sex of their unborn child . And despite the health of their baby being the most important part of the anatomy scan, soon-to-be parents sometimes experience gender disappointment .

The subject is relatively taboo, however. Many parents are told they should "just be grateful" regardless of whether they're having a baby boy or girl, and that any reaction other than joy is a sign of poor character. This is why one mom posted a video of her breaking down in tears upon learning the sex of her second child: to show fellow expecting parents they are not alone.

More from CafeMom: Mom of 3 Girls Immediately Bursts Into Tears at Gender Reveal for Fourth Baby