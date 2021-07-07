Celebrate Summer Surprises
This year, it feels like we all need some summer fun more than usual — especially kids! Not only do we want to soak up every minute of sunshine, we also want to embrace every moment. This summer should be all about making the ordinary moments extraordinary, so we should all try to make each day a little more special.
