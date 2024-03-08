Devan McGuinness

Devan McGuinness

Weekend Editor

Devan McGuinness (she/they) is a writer, editor, and social media strategist who covers parenting, entertainment, politics, and disability. Her work has appeared in Fatherly.com, Parents.com, Healthline, Scary Mommy and more over her 10-plus years in digital media, specializing in stories that matter most to families.

Devan is also an award-winning advocate who has been recognized for making a positive impact on the world through social media as the founder of Unspoken Grief, a resource and support site for people touched by miscarriage, stillbirth, or neonatal death. Devan lives in Toronto, Canada, with her husband and their four kids.

Follow Me
VIEW ALL CONTRIBUTORS
POPULAR TOPICS
LIFESTYLECELEBRITIESFOOD AND CELEBRATIONSPARENTING NEWSBEING A MOMPREGNANCYCELEBRITY MOMSENTERTAINMENT NEWSTRENDINGTWEENS AND TEENSROYALSKIDS ENTERTAINMENTCRIMEBEAUTY AND STYLEELEMENTARY SCHOOL KID
Sandra Day O'Connor Caresse Crosby Susan Solomon
Lifestyle

19 World-Changing Women No One Ever Talks About

19 World-Changing Women No One Ever Talks About

19 World-Changing Women No One Ever Talks About

Published Mar 8, 2024
Cafemom Logo
This is motherhood #nofilter
AboutTermsContactPrivacyPRIVACY SETTINGSSUBMIT A STORY
© 2024 WILD SKY MEDIA.
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
PART OF WILD SKY MEDIA
| FAMILY & PARENTING
CAFEMOMMAMÁSLATINAS
LITTLETHINGSMOM.COM
This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.