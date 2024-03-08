Devan McGuinness (she/they) is a writer, editor, and social media strategist who covers parenting, entertainment, politics, and disability. Her work has appeared in Fatherly.com, Parents.com, Healthline, Scary Mommy and more over her 10-plus years in digital media, specializing in stories that matter most to families.

Devan is also an award-winning advocate who has been recognized for making a positive impact on the world through social media as the founder of Unspoken Grief, a resource and support site for people touched by miscarriage, stillbirth, or neonatal death. Devan lives in Toronto, Canada, with her husband and their four kids.