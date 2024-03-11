David Eason Claims Jenelle Evans Cheated on Him Amid Separation & Custody Battle
Last week, news broke that former Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans had filed for legal separation from her husband of six years, David Eason. The estranged couple has had a tumultuous relationship that has played out in the public eye for years. Most recently, David was charged with felony child abuse after an altercation with Jenelle's oldest son Jace. Jace was removed from their home by CPS, but in light of the separation, he seems to be back in his mother’s care. David initially stayed quiet as his estranged wife posted about their separation on social media, but now he’s breaking his silence, taking to social media to make claims of his own about Jenelle.
More from CafeMom: Jenelle Evans Files for Full Custody of Daughter Ensley Amid Split From David Eason
David is sharing his side of the story.
Over the weekend, David went live on TikTok to address some of the claims Jenelle made in her separation filing, and he dropped a major bit of gossip in the process. According to David, Jenelle cheated on him before she filed for separation. He claimed that she was using dating apps while he was still living in the home and that she is already dating someone else.
He also says she lied about his work.
He also swore that Jenelle's claims that he didn’t work or financially contribute to the household are untrue. David claimed that he has and always has maintained "many jobs."
A summary of the live stream by Instagram account @tm_chatter shared that one of David's jobs involved going to the local marina and asking people if they need their boats repaired, which will get him "a couple hundred bucks every time."
Some people think he should spend less time on social media and more in therapy.
On Instagram, fans couldn’t quite believe the many things David talked about during his live, which also included women sliding into his DMs and sending him suggestive photos.
"Maybe he should speak to a licensed therapist instead of all of TikTok," one person wrote.
"He’s a bottom feeder. Bye Felicia," another person commented.
"This man has pending child abuse charges & he’s getting lingerie DMs, what’s wrong with people!?" someone else questioned.
Some fans called him a 'grifter.'
In a Reddit thread dedicated to the bizarre live video, many fans called out David's rants and claims.
"WTF. This is a 35 year old man talking s--- on the internet, grifting off of his wife's notoriety. How embarrassing," someone wrote.
"Ommmgggg hes so f---ing DUMB & immature & generally sad and pathetic. Sounds like my 10yo with the 'y’all think you know everything but you dont!' Before slamming the door & stomping off," another person added.
More from CafeMom: 'Teen Mom' Jenelle Evans Shares Scary Story of an Attempted Break-In at Her House
Jenelle posted about the separation last week.
Jenelle officially filed for separation last week, which she announced in a TikTok, saying it would be a "new chapter unlocked." In a follow-up, she explained that she wished she could have "skipped straight to divorce," but North Carolina requires that couples be living separately for a year first.
Something tells us the drama isn't going to end here, though!