An Emotional Kate Middleton Reveals That She Has Cancer & Is Undergoing Chemo
After months of speculation about Kate Middleton's health during her extended absence from public life, the Princess of Wales has finally spoken out. In an emotional video shared to Instagram on Friday, Kate revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer. According to Kate, she will be undergoing chemotherapy, which means her return to royal duties will be further delayed while she is in treatment.
More from CafeMom: Kensington Palace Claims Kate Middleton Is Working on New Project From Home After Surgery
The video was shared on Will and Kate's official Instagram account on Friday.
In the video, Kate's dressed casually in a sweater and jeans as she sits on an outdoor bench. Immediately, she admitted that it's been "an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family."
"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," Kate said. "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
Kate wasn't able to start treatment until she recovered from her surgery.
During this time, Will and Kate have been trying to "process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."
"But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK," she said.
She called William a 'source of comfort and reassurance.'
"We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment," she continued. "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I am able — but for now, I must focus on making a full recovery."
More from CafeMom: 20 Times the Royals Took a Stand for Women
Kate started preventative chemotherapy in late February.
According to what a palace spokesperson said in a statement (via People), Kate's post-operative tests "found cancer had been present," though no further medical information will be shared.
"The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team. She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery," the statement read.
Prince William will return to royal engagements soon.
According to the palace's statement, William "will continue to balance supporting his wife and family and maintaining his official duties as he has done since the start of the year."
He is planning to spend time with the family during the kids' Easter break and will then be getting back to work.
Our thoughts are with Kate, Will, and their children during what must be a truly difficult time.