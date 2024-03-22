An Emotional Kate Middleton Reveals That She Has Cancer & Is Undergoing Chemo

In the video, Kate's dressed casually in a sweater and jeans as she sits on an outdoor bench. Immediately, she admitted that it's been "an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family."

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," Kate said. "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."