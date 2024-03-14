The enormous structure was not all cake, but it was truly a piece of art. Woodruff explained a bit more about the cake in a Facebook post.

"Let's talk about the 'cake', it's not all cake, the structure is fake cake. To make all of this out of actual cake is a crazy notion. Just too heavy and not possible. The fabulous people at Cake Dummies were on hand to help me with the design," she wrote in her post. "The tremendous Dragon Chains were on hand to help with the floating castle at the tippy tip top, those tower tops, horses the cherub army and so much more. The icing LCO Trading Ltd their own brand premium is seriously the best. Rolls supper thin and no elephants."

The base of the cake was made up of six 8-inch round cakes that were eventually served to guests because cutting into the structure would have been hard without it toppling over, she told People.

The giant cake came with an equally large price tag and reportedly cost the couple about $16,500.