British Baker Creates Jaw-Dropping $16,500 Royal-Inspired Castle Cake for Lavish Wedding
Some couples want their wedding day to be nothing less than a fairy tale. They make sure that no detail is ignored and that all guests are treated to an experience they will never forget. Madeline and Patrick Coyle knew they wanted their wedding reception to be fit for a king and queen, and when it came to the perfect cake, they knew just who to call.
Madeline contacted Sam Woodruff, a baker and artist extraordinaire who owns Bespoke Cakes by Sam in Essex, England. Woodruff got to work and created a 13-foot castle cake that was truly fit for royalty.
Madeline contacted Woodruff months before the wedding.
The baker told People that Madeline was a long-time client, and when she approached her with her idea, she got right to work. The wedding took place in January, and Woodruff began creating her masterpiece in November.
"I have worked with Madeline for so long that I know her likes, I know the style and colors she likes. She pretty much gave me free rein to create the cake," she told People. "She sent me lots of ideas, my mind then built the cake, and then I had to get it on paper."
The cake was an incredible centerpiece for the lavish wedding.
The enormous structure was not all cake, but it was truly a piece of art. Woodruff explained a bit more about the cake in a Facebook post.
"Let's talk about the 'cake', it's not all cake, the structure is fake cake. To make all of this out of actual cake is a crazy notion. Just too heavy and not possible. The fabulous people at Cake Dummies were on hand to help me with the design," she wrote in her post. "The tremendous Dragon Chains were on hand to help with the floating castle at the tippy tip top, those tower tops, horses the cherub army and so much more. The icing LCO Trading Ltd their own brand premium is seriously the best. Rolls supper thin and no elephants."
The base of the cake was made up of six 8-inch round cakes that were eventually served to guests because cutting into the structure would have been hard without it toppling over, she told People.
The giant cake came with an equally large price tag and reportedly cost the couple about $16,500.
Woodruff paid incredible attention to detail.
The beautiful structure included turrets, lights, cherubs, miniature Renaissance paintings, and silk flowers. The project was ambitious, to say the least, and a first for the baker.
"I've made some big cakes, but nothing this size. The Madeline is certainly the biggest I have done to date," she told People. "I have since done another version, where the couple flew me out to Ireland to build her."
It took months to make and hours to set up.
She told People that the journey from Essex to London was long, and she and her husband were extremely careful not to damage the cake in transit. Once they arrived at the venue, it took six hours to put together. But it was worth the time and effort when Woodruff saw the bride's reaction.
"[Madeline] was so happy — thrilled with her dream cake in her dream venue," Woodruff recalled to People. "She said the cake was absolutely beautiful and she was lost for words."
The couple gushed about the incredible cake.
Patrick and Madeline shared their love for Woodruff on Facebook. Madeline wrote, "My cake designed to every last detail big thankyou to Bespoke Cakes by Sam She's has made my cakes since my 13th birthday and now to make me my wedding cake I asked for a castle & she gave me a show stopper your the best Sam you never fail."
Friends and family agreed.
Someone commented, "Every thinks Unreal beautiful wedding and u looked unbelievable xx."
For many, the wedding was a once-in-a-lifetime event. "Never seen anything like you and your wedding," another person wrote.
The baker agreed, commenting, "It was an honour to create this Cake for you. With every Cake you set me a challenge and put your trust in me. To create a little bit of magic for you has been the best experience. Although you outshined that cake 10 fold with your radiance. Congratulations Mrs. I'm just off to dry my eyes xx."