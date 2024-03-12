Lifestyle

The Best Mommy & Me Matching Outfits for Easter

By Bethany Braun-Silva
mom and child wearing bunny ears

Easter is a time of celebration, renewal, and family gatherings. It's the perfect occasion to create lasting memories with your little ones, and what better way to do that than by dressing up in adorable matching outfits? Mommy and me matching outfits are not only adorable but also create a bond that lasts a lifetime. So whether you're attending a church service, hosting an Easter brunch, or embarking on an egg hunt adventure, here are some of the best mommy and me matching outfits to make this Easter extra special.

*Psst: if you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom.com may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.
Floral dress
Floral dress
Ivy City Co.

Ivy City Co. Cordelia Floral Dress

Starting from $68.00 from Ivy City Co.

Embrace the freshness of spring with matching floral-printed outfits. Choose a flowy floral midi dress for yourself and a coordinating floral dress for your mini-me. These outfits exude elegance and femininity while celebrating the beauty of the season.

Posh Peanut pajama set
Posh Peanut pajama set
Posh Peanut
Starting from $38.00 from Posh Peanut

Extend the Easter fun into bedtime with matching family pajamas. Choose Easter-themed pajama sets for the whole family, complete with bunny prints, pastel stripes, or egg motifs. Snuggle up together for a cozy night in and wake up refreshed and ready to celebrate Easter morning in style.

Life of the party dress
Life of the party dress
Monica + Andy
Starting from $25.00 from Monica + Andy

Embrace the freshness of spring with matching pastel outfits. Choose a flowy maxi dress for yourself and a coordinating striped dress for your mini-me. The company even offers a matching baby romper!

matching bunny tops
matching bunny tops
PatPat
Starting from $7.99 from PatPat

Get ready to celebrate Easter with the entire family in absolute style with these charming matching outfits adorned with adorable bunny graphics. These Insta-worthy T-shirts are perfect for the family who likes to have fun together.

rylee gingham set
rylee gingham set
Rylee + Cru
Starting from $14.00 from Rylee + Cru

From dresses to skirts rompers to shirts, plus several stylish accessories, there are so many ways to match with this perfect-for-Easter color. Get your family spring-ready with this muted sage that comes in several stylish options.

