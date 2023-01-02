The Happiest You
As moms, we find a lot of joy outside of ourselves – in our children's happiness, in particular. And while that will never change, we also deserve to find happiness within ourselves. That's why we're kicking off the year in an effort to revitalize our own happiness, whether that means self-care or doing something that challenges us.
