Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Seen Keeping a Low Profile on Vacation in Secret Destination
It looks like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are enjoying some downtime together. The couple were spotted in an unknown location recently, seemingly on a relaxing vacation. Right now, neither Taylor nor Travis has a lot going on with their normally busy work schedules, and they’re taking advantage of the break by spending lots of quality time together. Pretty soon, Taylor will be back on the road for the next leg of her 'Eras Tour' and before that, she'll be promoting her new album, which drops next month. The duo has been lying low lately, and it looks like they’re not in a hurry to return to the spotlight just yet.
It's not totally clear where they've traveled to.
Gossip blog Deuxmoi shared the paparazzi photos of Taylor and Travis on its Instagram account. They were spotted holding hands and walking down a dock, but Deuxmoi didn’t share any details about where they were or where they were going. Taylor is keeping it low profile in a long-sleeve shirt and shorts paired with a baseball cap and sunglasses.
Travis is reportedly already thinking about their next vacation together.
Their current outing comes at a time when there have also been reports of Travis' plans for future romantic adventures abroad. Sources told The U.S. Sun that he’s been making plans for them to stay at super-luxurious hotels in both France and Italy and eat at some of the finest restaurants in both countries while she is in Europe for the tour. Apparently, money is no object.
Travis is sparing no expense in the City of Love.
"He booked some very nice hotel suites and tables at great restaurants to take her on days off," a source close to Travis told the news outlet. "He wants to take her on romantic getaways to have her relax and go discover those nice cities and European romantic places together."
Travis has reportedly booked them a suite at the Four Seasons George V hotel in Paris, which can cost around $6,300 a night.
They will enjoy a dreamy Italian getaway as well.
In Italy, he has made reservations at the Hotel Principe de Savoiain Milan as well as the absolutely stunning Hotel de Russie in Rome, where rooms go for $12,000 per night. "He also booked tables and quick day trips to some food and wine tours, as he wants to take her to Italy’s rural side, and spend time with her in the most gorgeous vineyards and beautiful countryside spots," the source said.
For now, they seem to be lying low.
Aside from their recent vacay, the pair have been enjoying time together in Los Angeles, where they’ve been spending time holed up at Taylor’s house.
"They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together," an insider told Us Weekly. "They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed."
Sounds like a nice way to unwind before things get busy again!