Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Seen Keeping a Low Profile on Vacation in Secret Destination

"He booked some very nice hotel suites and tables at great restaurants to take her on days off," a source close to Travis told the news outlet. "He wants to take her on romantic getaways to have her relax and go discover those nice cities and European romantic places together."

Travis has reportedly booked them a suite at the Four Seasons George V hotel in Paris, which can cost around $6,300 a night.

