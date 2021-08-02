Team Mom

Ask almost any Olympic athlete and they'll tell you that their journey to glory began with someone believing in them. And for so many of them, that first cheerleader was their mama. In honor of the 2021 Olympics, we decided to celebrate by cheering on "Team Mom." Since moms do a lot of the clapping, it’s time someone gave them some applause, too.

Simone Biles
I Hope Someday My Son Has the Courage to Quit Like Simone Biles

