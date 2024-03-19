Sophie Turner Files To 'Reactivate' Divorce After She & Joe Jonas Fail To Reach Settlement
Just when it seemed like Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were finally getting along amid their contentious split, things appear to have gone off the rails once again. On Monday, the former Game of Thrones star filed to "reactivate" her divorce from Joe after they weren't able to come to a settlement outside of court. The news comes six months after Joe first filed divorce paperwork that cited that their marriage was "irretrievably broken."
More from CafeMom: Fans Slam Kim Kardashian for Her 'Insensitive' Joke About Kate Middleton's Health Crisis
The new documents were filed in Miami-Dade County, Florida.
According to court documents obtained by People, Sophie and her lawyers filed paperwork that noted "that the abatement has come to an end and this case is to be re-activated."
Well, that doesn't sound good.
The couple originally went their separate ways in September 2023.
From the start, their split seemed to be very messy. After Joe filed to dissolve the marriage last fall, Sophie sued her estranged husband for "wrongfully detaining" their daughters in the United States.
"The Father has prevented the children’s return to England, which is a breach of the Mother’s rights of custody under English law, England being the children’s habitual residence," read the filing.
Sophie claimed she was blindsided by the breakup.
At the time of their split, court documents revealed that Sophie "found out through the media that [Jonas] filed for divorce" following an argument they'd had just a few weeks earlier.
Joe had been touring with the Jonas Brothers at this point while Sophie was working in England, filming a drama series called Joan.
More from CafeMom: 20 Times the Royals Took a Stand for Women
In October, it seemed that things were headed in a more amicable direction.
It was then that they'd announced they had been able to reach a temporary custody agreement for daughters Willa and Delphine.
"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK. We look forward to being great coparents," read a statement the former couple issued at that time via People.
But obviously, since then, something has gone wrong.
Will the situation remain more amicable this time?
It's too soon to tell, but this filing alone may not indicate a new round of drama — at least, not according to what Joe's rep told Page Six.
"The filing was a legal formality, and the couple continues to negotiate an amicable resolution," the rep said.