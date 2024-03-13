Fans Think Jenelle Evans Is Already Dating Ryan Dolph Just Weeks After David Eason Split
Jenelle Evans only separated from her husband a matter of weeks ago, but rumor has it she may already have a new man in her life. Mere days after David accused his ex of cheating in a TikTok video, Jenelle appeared on her Instagram Stories with "bestie" Ryan Dolph. Ryan and Jenelle have history together, even before David was in the picture. Right now, it’s hard to know if Jenelle and Ryan are actually in a relationship or if her post was merely to make David jealous after he talked about women sliding into his DMs.
Jenelle and Ryan go way back.
According to multiple fan accounts, Ryan is friends with Nathan Griffith, Jenelle’s ex and the father of her son Kaiser. He and Jenelle were friendly to a degree until she started a relationship with and married David. Their relationship quickly soured after that, leading to fights on social media.
They have a very tempestuous relationship.
A 2017 article from In Touch Weekly teased that Ryan was threatening to spill Jenelle’s secrets as the two fought on Twitter (now X). At the time, Ryan was filming with Nathan for Teen Mom, which caused some friction. Jenelle went on a rant about the situation that she subsequently deleted, but Ryan didn’t let her off the hook.
"I’ve been nothing but loyal to you. I was a mutual friend to you and Nate, ya never had an issue with it until you started dating David," he said at the time, also insinuating that David was only with her for her money.
It looks like their friendship has been brewing for a minute.
Since Jenelle filed for legal separation from David, Ryan seems to be back in the picture. A video shared on TikTok account @AllegedlyReportedly showed recent exchanges the two have had on X. The conversation actually happened in February, which was technically before Jenelle announced her separation from David.
David isn't staying out of this.
Of course, David, who has done a lot of unhinged posting of his own recently, had to weigh in on the potential relationship between his estranged wife and Ryan. Fans on Reddit shared a Facebook post David made with a screenshot that appeared to be from Jenelle’s phone that showed Ryan liked her OnlyFans page.
"I guess when you’re 'besties' you love your friends OF page," he wrote, mentioning Jenelle’s previous post.
Most fans aren't convinced that Jenelle and Ryan are dating.
"She’s not f---ing him he is partnering with her to p--- off David and it’s working," one Redditor commented.
"Idk much about Ryan Dolph but I don’t think Jenelle is dating him. I actually don’t think she has a new guy at all, and I’m not convinced that David and Jenelle are truly done," another comment read.
"As much as I don't like her. She is friends with this person. David probably stopped the relationship," one TikTok user claimed.