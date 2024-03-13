Fans Think Jenelle Evans Is Already Dating Ryan Dolph Just Weeks After David Eason Split

A 2017 article from In Touch Weekly teased that Ryan was threatening to spill Jenelle’s secrets as the two fought on Twitter (now X). At the time, Ryan was filming with Nathan for Teen Mom, which caused some friction. Jenelle went on a rant about the situation that she subsequently deleted, but Ryan didn’t let her off the hook.

"I’ve been nothing but loyal to you. I was a mutual friend to you and Nate, ya never had an issue with it until you started dating David," he said at the time, also insinuating that David was only with her for her money.