Dana B. Myers is a sexy-lifestyle and beauty expert, founder of Booty Parlor, and author of The Mommy Mojo Makeover. Dana's work has impacted the lives thousands of women – inspiring their sexy self-confidence and helping them create more satisfying relationships. The wife and mom of 2 has appeared on Good Morning America, The Insider, ABC Nightline, Access Hollywood Live, The Wendy Williams Show, among others. Her advice and products have been featured in Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire, Allure, Women’s Health, Self, US Weekly, WWD, The Wall Street Journal and many other leading publications.